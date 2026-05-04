Easier NEET paper to push cut-offs higher; first-timers flag Physics

A Jaswanthika, also appearing for the second time, echoed a similar view. “Chemistry was slightly tough, but the overall paper was easier than last year. Many questions required careful thinking, and time was limited,” she said.

Among first-time candidates, Vishali and Roshini noted that Biology was “very easy”, while Physics and Chemistry were moderate to tough. “The paper was moderate overall, but Physics stood out as difficult,” Roshini said.

Experts said the easier paper could lead to a noticeable rise in cut-offs. B Pavan Kumar of FIITJEE said, “This year’s paper was slightly easier, with most questions within the CBSE syllabus. Except for organic Chemistry, sections were moderate to easy. The cut-off may increase by 20-24 marks.”

The results are expected to be declared in the second week of June.