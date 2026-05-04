Easier NEET paper to push cut-offs higher; first-timers flag Physics

CHENNAI: A relatively easier question paper in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 is expected to push cut-off scores higher this year, with a clear divergence in feedback between first-time candidates and repeaters, who found the exam more manageable.
The test, conducted by the National Testing Agency, was held across 5,432 centres in India and overseas, with over 22.79 lakh candidates appearing. Student feedback from Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, indicated that while fresh candidates struggled, particularly with Physics, those appearing for the second or third time were more at ease with the paper. Most candidates described Biology as the easiest section, with questions largely direct and scoring. Chemistry was rated moderate, though organic portions posed some difficulty.
Physics emerged as the most challenging segment for a majority of first-time aspirants. “Physics was tough, Chemistry was manageable, and Biology was easy. Time was the biggest constraint,” said R Smriti, a first-time candidate from Perambur.
B Varish, a second-time aspirant from Korattur, said the paper was easier compared to last year. “Physics was difficult last year, but this time it was more straightforward. Overall, the paper felt easier,” he said.
A Jaswanthika, also appearing for the second time, echoed a similar view. “Chemistry was slightly tough, but the overall paper was easier than last year. Many questions required careful thinking, and time was limited,” she said.
Among first-time candidates, Vishali and Roshini noted that Biology was “very easy”, while Physics and Chemistry were moderate to tough. “The paper was moderate overall, but Physics stood out as difficult,” Roshini said.
Experts said the easier paper could lead to a noticeable rise in cut-offs. B Pavan Kumar of FIITJEE said, “This year’s paper was slightly easier, with most questions within the CBSE syllabus. Except for organic Chemistry, sections were moderate to easy. The cut-off may increase by 20-24 marks.”
The results are expected to be declared in the second week of June.