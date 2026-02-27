Beyond party lines, people’s leader Nallakannu draws heartfelt farewell

“I called her. She’ll be here soon,” said Joyce, speaking to her college friends as they waited in the swelling crowd for a final glimpse of the centenarian leader. Moments later, Renuka joined them, and the four stood shoulder to shoulder among mourners, reflecting a generational curiosity about a leader many had only recently discovered.

“My father insisted I come, even if it meant bunking college,” said Yamuna, a Keralite living in Chennai. Calling Nallakannu “one of a kind,” she echoed her father’s description of him as “a rare earthly politician,” admired even by those outside his ideological fold.