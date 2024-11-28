Earn respect, not fear: CM Stalin tells newly inducted cops

CHENNAI: It is important for police personnel to have a sense of social justice and not discriminate against people on the basis of caste. They should treat the general public who approach them in an affable manner, said Chief Minister MK Stalin after handing over the appointment orders to 3,359 newly inducted uniformed personnel who will join the police, fire and prison departments.

The newly inducted personnel include 2,599 police constables (1,819 males, 780 females), 86 prison guards and 674 Firefighters.

“Your genteel behaviour should instill confidence among the public that their grievances will be addressed,” the chief minister said during the event, adding, “Detection of crimes is not an achievement. Our achievement should be such that we can prevent crimes.”

Stalin reiterated that a safe state will attract industrial investments and create job opportunities which is imperative for the well-being of the people. “Thus, you (police) have the important duty to ensure the well-being of our people and continue to strive hard,” Stalin said.

During his speech, Chief Minister Stalin highlighted the various initiatives taken by the state government to strengthen the police department and address the welfare of the personnel.

The training programmes for the Prison department personnel will commence on December 2 at Tiruchy’s State Correctional Administration Training Institute, while police constables’ training will begin on December 4 across eight training schools in the state.

Minister of Law S Regupathy, Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Chief Secretary N Muruganantham, Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal and other senior police officers were present during the event.