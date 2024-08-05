EAM Jaishankar meets Tamil Nadu fishermen; assures all support

CHENNAI: Exuding confidence, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday assured the Tamil Nadu fishermen that the Centre would ensure the early release of the apprehended fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons.

He also informed that the recent incidents in the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between Lankan vessel and Indian fishermen would be highlighted in the upcoming Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting, which comprises officials from the External Affairs Ministry and the Fisheries department from India and Sri Lanka.

During the meeting of Tamil Nadu fishermen representatives along with State BJP president K Annamalai at New Delhi, the representatives from the mechanised fishing boats association requested that a joint meeting between the representatives of the fishing community of the two countries be facilitated.

Minister Jaishankar assured that the same would be considered.

The delegation-led by K Annamalai, also put forward the request to cover fishermen under insurance that will compensate their families in the event of loss of life due to health ailments and accidents.

"We thank EAM Jaishankar and the officials for being empathetic to the concerns raised by our brothers from the fishing community and for assuring us of all the necessary support and action for a better way forward, " Annamalai said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of Fisheries assured the Tamil Nadu fishermen representatives that the Centre would consider the request to increase the diesel subsidy given to fishermen, and the lift of the ban on sea cucumber, which has been prevailing for the last 25 years, will also be analysed and a suitable decision will be taken in this regard.

EAM Secretary Vikram Mishri and other officials were also present in the meeting.