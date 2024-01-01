Each govt school in TN to get Rs 9000 to conduct Tamil forum

CHENNAI: To promote the Tamil language and to inculcate the spirit of the same among government school students, the School Education Department has released Rs 5.60 crore overall and Rs 9,000 per school in the State.

The Tamil forums have been set up followed by the notification of was issued in the assembly in April 2022 by the Ministry of Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture while announcing the grant request of the Tamil Development Department for the year 2022-2023.

"In order to create interest in the antiquity of the Tamil language and literature among the students studying in government schools and to learn about the Tamil scholars who have dedicated themselves to Tamil, an amount of Rs 9,000 will be provided. For this, a fund allocation of Rs 5.60 crore will be made as ongoing expenditure, "stated the circular from the education department.

To conduct forum and to improve the functioning in 6,218 government schools, the funds to be effectively utilised.

According to the circular, the Tamil forums, which should conduct three major events in an academic year, have released the list of schools in the district by the respective Tamil Development department.

In Chennai 162 schools, 100 schools in Kancheepuram, 225 schools in Tiruvallur district, and 143 schools in Chengalpattu districts have been listed to conduct the Tamil forums.