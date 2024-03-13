e-Sevai centres to issue LLR from today

CHENNAI: In a measure that would ease the process and avoid paying a hefty sum to middlemen, those who want to apply for driving licence can register for learner's licence (LLR) at e-Sevai centres across Tamil Nadu by paying a service charge of Rs 60 from Wednesday.

The move would avoid the public dependence on driving schools, touts and browsing centres to apply for the LLR, all of which involves paying unnecessary charges to these middlemen, said Transport and Road Safety Commissioner A Shanmuga Sundaram in a release.

From March 13, the public can apply for LLR at 55,000 e-Sevai centres paying Rs 60 as service charge. In addition to this, the applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 230 for LLR for a single class of vehicle and Rs 380 for double class of vehicle.

Applicants have to submit age and address proof along with the application-cum-declaration for physical fitness. In case the LLR is for a transport vehicle and the applicant is aged more than 40, she or he will have to submit a medical certificate.

The government is also planning to bring other services such as applying for drivers’ licence, permit and transfer of registration through e-Sevai centres, the official added in the statement.