E-pass mandatory for tourists visiting Kodaikanal, vehicles being checked at 7 spots

CHENNAI: To streamline tourist traffic to Kodaikanal during peak season, authorities have introduced an e-pass scanning facility at seven key checkpoints.

All outstation vehicles would be checked and allowed to pass through the checkpoints only after their e-passes are scanned, said a Daily Thanthi report. Tourists visiting the popular hill station, also known as 'Princess of Hills', can obtain these passes using QR codes set up at various points, including the Silver Cascade Falls.

Additional scanning points have been set up at several points, including Kamakkapatti police check post, Dharmathupatti, Vadakadu Sitharevu Forest Department check post, and Balasamudram and Ayyampulli Police check posts among others.

This procedure occurred on Wednesday (November 13), and vehicles are allowed to Kodaikanal only after following the system.

The authorities have also imposed a ban on plastic bottles under 5 litres. While providing e-passes, the officials also check if there are any plastic bottles inside the vehicles, the report added.