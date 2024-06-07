E-pass mandate to enter Nilgiris and Kodaikanal is a sucess story, says Advocate General of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Advocate General (AG) of Tamil Nadu submitted that E-pass mandate to the vehicle entering into Nilgiris and Kodaikanal directed by the Madras High Court has succeeded, as the number of vehicles entering into the hill stations had reduced.

A special bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a batch of petitions related to forest matters.

The AG PS Raman submitted before the bench that from May 7 to June 6 after the implementation of E-pass mandate totally 1.39 lakh vehicles had enter into the hill stations, the number has reduced comparing to the previous months. It was also submitted that since the E-pass mandate working extraordinary, the State is of the view to extended it.

The tourists also found it very easy to apply for the E-pass, said the AG.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted the status report regarding the steps taken to remove the invasive species from the Western ghats.

The status report stated that as on May 24, huge amount of invasive species including Lantana Camara, Prosopis Juliflora and Senna Spectabilis has removed from the land to the extent of 7411.47 hectares.

However, the bench had the view that the State should expedite the process. The man - animal conflict araising as the invasive plants occupying the forest land and not allowing grass to grow, which is the staple diet for the animal, observed the bench.

The bench also directed the State to arrange a meeting with them on Friday (June 14) to design a detailed and comprehensive plan to undertake the effort.

The Court also directed to ensure the presence of secretaries from the departments of Water Resources, Rural Development, Forest, Environment, and Revenue at the meeting.