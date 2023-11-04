E-learning system for competitive exams launched

CHENNAI: Now competitive exam aspirants in Tamil Nadu will have, for the first time, an e-learning management system that contains questions and answers that were asked during the last 30 years of 21 subjects.

Launched by the Directorate of Public Libraries and School Education Department, the students could register free of charge to use the facility to train for various competitive exams, including the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), and Banking.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that a total of 31,000 questions with answers and explanations will be available for the students in the e-learning management system.

“Apart from covering 21 subjects, the system will also have a total of 293 sub-topics related to all competitive exams”, he said.

“It (the e-learning system) has been dedicated to focusing on improvising and addressing the competitive exam aspirants’ needs”, he said, adding that all the contents in the system were prepared by state-owned Anna Centenary Library experts.

Stating that the online system will have study mode, practice mode, mock tests, study materials, progress reports, and search tools, he said, “In addition, video tutorials and e-lectures will also be available.”

The official said that the progress report will give full data on students who have registered and will be updated. “The trainees will have the chance to improve their performance, especially in the mock test”, he said.

Pointing out that there are only a few physical training classes, especially for government college students who want to appear for the competitive exams, the new e-learning system will be beneficial for thousands of students who have access to the internet, where they could also get training through mobile”.

He said soon there would be one lakh plus previous year’s questions and new model questions, along with comprehensive study materials that will be uploaded at the micro-level for in-depth preparation.