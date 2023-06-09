e-Governance at Directorate of Collegiate Education at finishing stage

CHENNAI: The phase-2 e-governance initiative for the Directorate of Collegiate Education is in final stage with the process of installation was completed and the automation will be over shortly.



A senior official from the Higher Education Department said for implementation of e-Governance projects in the directorate, the government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 99.80 lakh under Phase-I.



He said during the Phase-1 of the project, the various tasks including system analysis and other related activities has been undertaken in the directorate. "As the first phase work has been completed, the government has allocated another 1.32 crore for the phase-2,” he added.



Stating that for the phase two project, computers and peripherals have been procuredt hrough ELCOT, the official said the process of installation has been completed and automation has reached thefinal level of test run, with the pilot implementation of the portals created for Regional Joint Director Offices and Colleges, throughoutTamil Nadu.



The official said the full-fledged e-governance will be implemented this year and all the works under the directorate will be fully automated, which would give transparency at all the levels. The official also pointed out that as a part of computerization, the online registration has been introduced last year for the admissions into government Arts and Science colleges. "This initative has enabled hassle-free easy access to students even through their smart phones,” he said.

