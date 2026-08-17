E. coli detected in drinking water at railway stations: CAG

Unhygienic conditions were also found in railway washrooms, the auditor said.

"Water sample from water cooler was positive for E.coli at two stations (Coimbatore and Palakkad Junctions) in SR (Southern Railway), one station (Hyderabad) in SCR (South Central Railway), four stations (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan and Lonavala) in CR (Central Railway) and one station (Madhupur) in ER (Eastern Railway)," the report which studied passenger services at 512 non-suburban grade stations across all zones said.

"Test results of drinking water samples collected from taps on platforms at 49 stations in eight zones during 2022-23 and 56 stations in 9 zones during 2023-24 indicated the presence of total coliform bacteria (including E. coli)," the report stated.

Some strains of E.coli bacteria can lead to food poisoning, diarrhoea and kidney failure. The audit found bacteriological tests, other than total coliforms, to be unsatisfactory at eight stations in four zones during 2022-23 and 11 stations in five zones during 2023-24.

The CAG said the report covered instances identified during its 2019-20 to 2023-24 test audit, along with earlier cases not reported previously and, wherever necessary, instances from after 2023-24 as well.

According to the report, there are 5,908 railway stations under the Non-Suburban Group (NSG), and Indian Railways operated over 7,424 passenger trains (non-suburban) daily and carried 292.4 crore non-suburban passengers in 2023-24.

Outlining the purpose of the detailed inspection, the CAG said the Railway Board had issued various guidelines for the provision of passenger amenities at stations and that an audit was conducted to assess whether Indian Railways' efforts to ensure the provision of passenger amenities and sanitation at stations yielded the intended benefits.