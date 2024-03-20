E-cigarettes popular among youth despite ban: Experts

CHENNAI: To create awareness against the growing demand of electronic cigarettes among youngsters, the Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC) held a discussion with various stakeholders, including parents and psychotherapists here on Sunday.

The discussion focussed on addressing the tactics used by the tobacco industry aiming at the youth.

It also emphasised community efforts and monitoring for safer neighbourhoods and usage of electronic cigarettes. During the discussion, stakeholders urged the public to report usage of the banned product in the tobacco monitoring app, available on Google play store, which offers updates on tobacco control efforts, regulations, and also allows users to report violations.

Additionally, advocate Adal Arasan discussed law enforcement and highlighted how electronic cigarettes were evolving into attractive forms for children and youth. “Despite the ban on e-cigarettes in Tamil Nadu and across India, the usage still prevails. In fact, it thrives among the youth,” said Adal.

Meanwhile, Vidyaa Hari, a Chennai-based psychotherapist and counsellor, added that e-cigarettes were more addictive than conventional cigarettes. “Due to the prevalence of high nicotine, e-cigarettes have been reported to have a higher addiction rate and are more dangerous than conventional cigarettes. The cases of passive addiction have also been reported.”

“Though the usage is high among youth, parents are largely unaware of the product and its side effects. Hence, there is a need to create awareness among parents too,” said Cyril, state convener of TNPFTC.