Dynasty rule breeds dictatorship, DMK dodging accountability: Sarathkumar

CHENNAI: BJP leader R Sarathkumar on Saturday sharpened his attack on the ruling DMK, alleging that dynastic rule inevitably slides into dictatorship and accusing the government of failing to curb the drug menace in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Sarathkumar said the election discourse in the State had drifted from people's issues to mutual mudslinging driven by political expediency. He questioned the government's fiscal management, claiming the State's debt had crossed Rs 10.7 lakh crore and alleging a lack of corrective measures.
"The DMK, which routinely blames the Centre, should release a white paper detailing how Central funds were utilised for public welfare," he said. Throwing a direct challenge, he asked whether the party would appoint a Chief Minister from outside its dominant social base if it truly believed in social justice.
Raising the issue of liquor policy, he cited past remarks by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi linking Tasmac to social distress. "Despite promising prohibition, the government continues to rely on liquor revenue without exploring alternatives," he said.
On language policy, Sarathkumar defended the Centre's three-language formula, accusing the DMK of politicising the issue while continuing to use English names for its own schemes.
Responding to criticism from Congress leader Manickam Tagore, he said such remarks stemmed from a lack of substantive issues against the NDA. He also dismissed allegations by TVK leaders against Union Minister L Murugan, calling them politically motivated. Sarathkumar said he would begin his election campaign on Sunday.