Dynasty rule breeds dictatorship, DMK dodging accountability: Sarathkumar

Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Sarathkumar said the election discourse in the State had drifted from people's issues to mutual mudslinging driven by political expediency. He questioned the government's fiscal management, claiming the State's debt had crossed Rs 10.7 lakh crore and alleging a lack of corrective measures.

"The DMK, which routinely blames the Centre, should release a white paper detailing how Central funds were utilised for public welfare," he said. Throwing a direct challenge, he asked whether the party would appoint a Chief Minister from outside its dominant social base if it truly believed in social justice.