Dyeing unit in Tirupur district shut after hazardous gas leak

COIMBATORE: Tirupur Collector T Christuraj on Thursday ordered closure of a dyeing unit a day after around 15 persons fell ill by inhaling obnoxious gas from the unit.

A pungent smelling gas had leaked out of the dyeing unit, owned by a textile export firm near Angeripalayam all through the night till Wednesday morning.

As the fumes spread out in the neighbourhood, as many as 15 persons including 11 children developed respiratory issues. They also complained of nausea, headache, eye irritation and fainting sensation.

Soon, the health department staff took the affected persons to a private hospital and then to Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. They all were said to be in stable condition.

The District Collector T Christuraj, Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar and Tirupur South MLA K Selvaraj visited the spot and held inquiries with the hospitalised residents.

Also, a door to door health check up was done for people in the village.

“The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) sleuths should inspect several dyeing units functioning in our locality and initiate action polluting units,” said villagers.

Meanwhile, the TNPCB authorities took samples of water and effluents from the dyeing unit for testing. Based on a complaint against the firm, the collector had ordered for its closure and also suspension of power to the unit.