DyCM Udhayanidhi wishes Ajith ahead of racing championship

CHENNAI: Hours after refusing to comment on TVK leader Vijay’s verbal volleys fired at his party, deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin wished actor Ajith Kumar on his participation in the 24H Dubai 2025 and European 24H series championship.

Udhayanidhi also seized the opportunity to publicise and thank Ajith for his support to the Formula 4 chennai street circuit which became a political talking point in TN with many in the opposition slamming its conduct in the city.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Best wishes to actor and friend Ajith kumar Sir as he competes in the prestigious 24H Dubai 2025 and the European 24H Series Championship in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup class.”

“We're happy that the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu's logo will be proudly displayed on the car and equipment of the 'Ajith Kumar Racing,' taking Tamil Nadu to the global stage. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Sports, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ajith Sir for encouraging us with this inspiring gesture.,” Udhayanidhi said, thanking Ajith “for supporting and acknowledging various initiatives, including the Formula 4 Chennai Street Circuit and the schemes implemented by ‘our’ Dravidian Model Government under the guidance of our Honourable Chief Minister Thiru. M. K. Stalin Avl.”

“Together, let's elevate Tamil Nadu’s sporting spirit to new heights. All the best for your upcoming racing tournament, Sir,” Udhayanidhi said, seeking to symbolically partner with the actor for promoting sports in the state. Earlier in the day, when reporters asked him about Vijay’s party, a reticent deputy CM declined for comment and said that his organising secretary R S Bharathi has already reacted to the TVK launch.