    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Oct 2024 11:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-28 06:30:17  )
    DyCM Udhay must adhere to dress code as per GO, says AIADMK
    Udhayanidhi Stalin

    CHENNAI: Following the petition filed against Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his non-formal attire, AIADMK Advocates' Wing secretary and former MLA IS Inbadurai on Monday said the Government Order which prescribes dress code for government officials should also apply to the Deputy Chief Minister.

    He also criticised Udhayanidhi for wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with DMK flag and 'rising sun' symbol, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    A petition has been filed against the Deputy Chief Minister in the Madras High Court alleging that his casual attire during official events was 'unconstitutional'.

    As per the GO, male employees must wear shirts with formal pants or veshti (dhoti) reflecting Tamil culture, or any Indian traditional dress, while women are to opt for sarees or salwar suits paired with dupattas.

