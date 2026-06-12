DVAC to reopen Rs 27.9 crore bribery case against ex-minister Vaithilingam after controversial closure

The case was originally registered on February 24, 2024, during the DMK government’s tenure, based on a complaint against the then-AIADMK minister. However, it was unexpectedly closed in February this year—around the same time Vaithilingam resigned as an MLA, quit the AIADMK, and joined the DMK.

The closure sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning whether the timing was linked to his political defection.