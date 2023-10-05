DVAC to probe road works in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the DVAC officials here to conduct an investigation into execution of a paver block road in Madurai Corporation limits.

B Pandi, a registered contractor, filed a petition challenging an order issued by the Commissioner of Madurai Corporation in 2018 rejecting the petitioner’s claim to settle the bill amount for paver block road works at Pon Nagar in ward 2 in 2016.

The petitioner stated that the paver block works were carried out as per work estimate issued by the Assistant Commissioner (Zone -1).

The Assistant Commissioner and K Thiraviyam, former Deputy Mayor directed the petitioner to execute the work as per the approved work estimate on December 10, 2016, ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The petitioner executed the contract even before issuance of work order. Though works were completed on time, the respondents did not settle the bill amount.

The counsel for Corporation said the paver block road was proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 9.97 lakh and a tender was called for. However, due to some administrative reasons, the tender could not be finalised. Therefore, the Corporation did not award road works to the petitioner and without work order, no such paver block road can be done. Hence, the petitioner has no legal rights to demand the alleged bills.

Justice B Pugalendhi, after hearing the submissions, directed the DSP of DVAC, Madurai, to conduct an enquiry into such issues and file a report within three months. The case was disposed of.