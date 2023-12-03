DVAC stole confidential ED records on sensitive cases, ED writes to TN DGP

CHENNAI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a complaint with Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to book officials of the Dindigul detachment of DVAC for conducting an 'illegal' search and allegedly stealing records of sensitive cases of ED apart from permitting unauthorized unknown persons to enter the ED's office in Madurai, in the pretext of searching the office of ED officer Ankit Tiwari, who was trapped and caught by DVAC while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a government doctor.

Brijesh Beniwal, Assistant Director of ED's Madurai sub-zonal office further claimed in his complaint that the DVAC officials allowed the unknown persons to take copies of documents and take away confidential and sensitive ED records pertaining to ongoing investigations in several sensitive cases.

Ankit Tiwari was arrested by the officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption on Friday morning. According to the complaint by Brijesh Beniwal, around 1.15 pm, two persons claiming to be from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) came to their Madurai office and slipped away when asked for the ID cards and purpose of visit.

An hour later, around 35 persons, some of them in civil dress claiming to be police officers attached to DVAC forcefully entered the ED office and reluctant to show ID cards and did not provide search warrant.

"The 35 persons remained in the office of ED, Madurai from 2.30 pm on Friday till 7.15 am on Saturday. They opened case files which has no relation to the alleged case for which search was ordered and accessed sensitive case records, information and internal documents of ED related to other cases, " the assistant director's complaint stated.

He further added that members of the search party were continuously speaking with various persons (over phone) giving information about various records and took instructions. "They were constantly saying that they are having pressure from seniors, " the complaint noted.

Beniwal, in his complaint, further pointed out that the panchnama (document recording the proceedings of search and seizure) mentions only 6 officials including DSP, M Sathyaseelan and there was no mention of te 35 persons who were present.

"Whether they are police or private parties is not known. Whether anyone has vested interest in any ED case is not known. How many records were stolen- as of now is also not ascertainable. There are many cases which require protection of witnesses since ED is investigating many powerful persons in the state, " the complaint stated and sought DGP Shankar Jiwal's interference to register a FIR against the DVAC officials and other 'unauthorized' persons.