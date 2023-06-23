DVAC sleuths raid former Kancheepuram municipal commissioner

CHENNAI: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption held a raid on the house of the Dindigul corporation commissioner on Friday after it was found that there were many malpractices during her tenure as the Kancheepuram commissioner.

R Maheshwari was the Kancheepuram municipal commissioner during 2020-2021 and at that time while purchasing the COVID essential items there were many allegation of financial irregularties.

After Kancheepuram was upgraded as a corporation Maheshwari was transferred to Dindigul and then when the officials went through the expense of earleir years they found that over Rs. 32 lakhs money was not properly accounted for in the purchase of COVID prevention items.

Later a complaint was filed in the DVAC and the sleuths went to the health section in the Kancheepuram corporation and held a raid and recovered a few documents from the office.

Following that on Friday early morning the DVAC held a raid on the house of Maheshwari in Dindigul.

The raid was also conducted in the houses of Sanitary sub Inspector Sindhavalli and Sanitary inspector Ramesh Kumar.

The raid is in progress and sources said that few important documents were seized by DVAC during the raid.