Johnnie Walker Double Black, Remy Martin champagne, Hennessy VSOP...: What DVAC found inside Chennai corpn engineers office cupboard

Searches at the Revenue Section also led to the recovery of Rs 6,990 from the work area of junior assistant M Manikandan, including Rs 4,490 concealed inside a printer and Rs 2,500 kept in a drawer. Investigators said he failed to explain the source or purpose of the cash satisfactorily. His GPay records also allegedly revealed unexplained transactions worth Rs 27,500 during June.

DVAC officials further seized Rs 12,600 from Zonal Health Officer Dr S Mohanasundaram, Rs 7,000 from tax collector R Ramya, Rs 12,000 from a tax consultant who was present at the office, and Rs 3,200 from assistant engineer T Saraswathi after discrepancies emerged during questioning.

The inspection also uncovered unexplained bank and digital transactions involving several officials, including cash deposits of about Rs 10.61 lakh in Saravanan's bank account. Documents relating to jewellery purchases, savings schemes and financial records were also seized.

Overall, unaccounted cash totalling Rs 41,790 and several documents were seized. The unexplained financial transactions and other materials recovered during the inspection have been taken up for further investigation by the DVAC.

In the last one week, the GCC has suspended at least 14 officials, including executive engineer R Saravanan, assistant executive engineer Ravivarman, assistant engineer T Saraswathi, junior assistant Manikandan, superintendent accountant A Sriramalu, sanitary officer A Manjith, conservancy inspector R Kothandan, zonal health officer Dr Devika of Manali, senior entomologist in the office of the regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) Siva Porkodi, assistant executive engineer of Madhavaram zone Anandarao, road worker from Kodambakkam zone Baskar, bill checker Durga and NULM worker Kanna.