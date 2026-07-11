DVAC seizes Rs 6.14 lakh from agriculture extension centre in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths on Saturday (July 11) seized unaccounted cash of Rs 6.14 lakh from the Taluk Agriculture Extension Centre at Orathanadu in Thanjavur.
Based on complaints that the agri officials have been demanding bribes of Rs 500 per farmer for the disbursal of Kuruvai Special Package benefits, on Friday (July 10), the Thanjavur DVAC team conducted a surprise raid at the centre.
On seeing the DVAC team, the superintendent of the centre, Kalidas, concealed an amount of Rs 79,000 in a gunny bag, which the team seized.
The team found Rs 5.35 lakh in the tables of Kalidas and Agri Officer Singaravel. The total seizure was Rs 6.14 lakh. Further investigations are on.