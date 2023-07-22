DVAC seizes Rs 5 lakh unaccounted cash from sub-registrar office

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs five lakhs at the sub-registrar office in Hosur in Krishnagiri district. Acting on a tip off, the DVAC sleuths raided the government office around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

The search extended till late night. Besides conducting an inquiry with the officials about the unaccounted money recovered, the sleuths also questioned the people who were waiting for various services at the registrar office.

Apart from making a cash seizure of Rs five lakhs, the officials have also seized several documents and an inquiry is still underway about suspected wrongdoings. Further action is likely to be taken against the erring officials found guilty.