DVAC seizes Rs 4.2 lakh unaccounted cash from Guduvanchery sub-registrar office

CHENNAI: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) officials on Friday conducted searches at the Guduvanchery sub-registrar office and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 4.2 lakh.

According to police sources, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saravanan conducted searches at the SRO and seized the cash, which was strewn on the floor and in the dustbins.

In another incident on Friday, a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) was secured for accepting a bribe from a television mechanic.

Pugalenthi of Urapakkam in Chengelpet district had approached the Thandarai VAO to apply for a separate patta for his share of the ancestral property.

The VAO, Sudhakar had allegedly demanded Rs.7,000 as a bribe to issue the patta after which Pugalenthi had issued a complaint with the DVAC.

The VAO Sudhakar and his accomplice Palani, who took the money on behalf of the official was arrested.