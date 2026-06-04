DVAC seizes Rs 37.75 lakh in surprise raids across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted surprise inspections at Sub-Registrar (SR) Offices across the state on Thursday and seized a total of Rs 37.75 lakh of unaccounted cash, according to an official press release.
The inspections were carried out as part of efforts to ensure transparency and curb irregularities in registration-related services. Teams conducted searches at multiple Sub-Registrar offices and Joint Sub-Registrar offices in various districts.
Among the major seizures, Tirupattur SR Office topped with Rs 3,22,100, followed by Salem (Joint-I SR Office, East Salem) where Rs 3,18,700 was seized, followed by Tirupur (Pongalur SR Office) with Rs 2,53,000, Virugambakkam with Rs 2,07,300 and Thoothukudi (Ottapidaram SR Office) with Rs 2,00,000. Significant amounts were also seized from offices in Tiruvallur, Guduvanchery (Chengalpattu), Manalurpet (Kallakurichi), Gandhipuram and Thondamuthur (Coimbatore), and Soolagiri (Krishnagiri).
A total of 46 registration offices across districts, including Chennai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Theni, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, The Nilgiris, Salem, Krishnagiri and Namakkal, were covered during the operation.
Department officials stated that further action would be taken based on the findings of the inspections. The drive is part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability and maintain integrity in public service delivery within the Registration Department.