DVAC seizes Rs 37.75 lakh in surprise raids across Tamil Nadu

The inspections were carried out as part of efforts to ensure transparency and curb irregularities in registration-related services. Teams conducted searches at multiple Sub-Registrar offices and Joint Sub-Registrar offices in various districts.

Among the major seizures, Tirupattur SR Office topped with Rs 3,22,100, followed by Salem (Joint-I SR Office, East Salem) where Rs 3,18,700 was seized, followed by Tirupur (Pongalur SR Office) with Rs 2,53,000, Virugambakkam with Rs 2,07,300 and Thoothukudi (Ottapidaram SR Office) with Rs 2,00,000. Significant amounts were also seized from offices in Tiruvallur, Guduvanchery (Chengalpattu), Manalurpet (Kallakurichi), Gandhipuram and Thondamuthur (Coimbatore), and Soolagiri (Krishnagiri).