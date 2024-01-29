DVAC seizes Rs 33L unaccounted money from bank lockers of Kundrathur commissioner

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Unit (DVAC) seized Rs 33 lakhs of unaccounted money and 17 sovereign gold ornaments from the bank lockers belonging to the Kundrathur municipal commissioner on Monday.

On January 11 the DVAC officials arrested the Kundrathur Municipal Commissioner Kumari and two others for demanding a bribe of Rs 36,000 for regularizing a plot.

In Continuation of this trap case, after obtaining a search warrant from Chief Judicial Magistrate Chengalpattu, the officers of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Kancheepuram conducted a search in three bank lockers in Selaiyur, and Tambaram on Monday.

During the search, Rs.8 lakhs of unaccounted money were seized at HDFC Bank Selaiyur Branch bank locker Rs 5 lakhs of unaccounted money was seized at Bank of India Tambaram Branch bank locker belonging to Kumari and her husband Yugamannan in joint bank lockers and Rs.20 lakhs unaccounted money seized at Axis Bank Selaiyur Branch bank locker belonging to Kumari. Totally Rs.33 lakhs of unaccounted money was seized by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit.

Apart from the unaccounted money, 17 sovereigns of gold were also seized and further investigation is on.