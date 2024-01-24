DVAC seizes Rs 1.32 L unaccounted money at Annur sub-registrar office

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Tuesday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.32 lakh following a search at the sub-registrar office in Annur near Coimbatore. The search began on Monday around 8.30 pm extended for over ten hours till 9.30am on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off staff at the sub-registrar office was demanding and receiving money from people for registrations, a DVAC team led by ADSP Divya conducted the search and questioned staff in the office. It was also found that registrations were done even beyond the stipulated hours in the evening.

The DVAC sleuths stormed into the office and locked it up to prevent exit or entry of new persons. They scrutinized documents registered over the last six months and also seized several documents from the office. After further inquiry, the police are likely to recommend to the Registration Department to initiate departmental action against those found guilty of the offence.