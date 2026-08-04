DVAC seize Rs 3.36 lakh of unaccounted cash at check post

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Tuesday seized Rs 3.36 lakh in unaccounted cash following a search at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) check post at Zuzuvadi on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka interstate border in Krishnagiri district.
The raid was carried out following complaints that bribes were being collected from vehicle operators to allow them to cross the check post. A DVAC team comprising more than ten officials launched the surprise inspection at around 4 am and concluded around noon.
Officials seized Rs 3.36 lakh in cash that was not accounted for in official records. They questioned Motor Vehicle Inspectors Sumathi and Mahalakshmi with regard to the seizure of cash.