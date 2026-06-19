DVAC searches at RTOs across Tamil Nadu yield Rs 37.8L; Rs 6L in Gpay transfer

CHENNAI: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted simultaneous searches at Regional Transport Offices (RTO) across the State and the premises of the offices of Motor Vehicle Inspectors and touts, leading to a seizure of Rs 31.85 lakh unaccounted cash. Also, Rs 5.95 lakh were uncovered in suspicious Gpay transactions.
On the directions of the DVAC Director, officers from the headquarters and the district teams carried out simultaneous checks at transport offices and driving schools acting as intermediaries across 40 locations in the State, an official release said.
The highest single cash seizure of Rs 3.77 lakh was seized at RTO Kallakurichi, followed by Rs 2.31 lakh at the Motor Vehicle Inspector's office in Arakkonam, Ranipet district.
An amount exceeding Rs 1 lakh was seized at RTO Chidambaram (Cuddalore district), RTO West (Trichy), RTOs in Kumbakonam, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Krishnagiri, Paramakudi, Srivilliputhur and Tenkasi.
In Chennai, unaccounted cash was seized from four RTOs- Valasaravakkam (Rs 45650), Kolathur (37560), Anna Nagar (14470) and Pulianthope (9100).
Apart from cash seizures, DVAC sleuths also found suspicious transactions in Gpay. In Sivagangai district, RTO Karaikudi recorded a suspicious Gpay transaction of Rs 2.5 lakh, while the Alangudi MVI unit in Pudukottai district recorded GPay transactions of Rs 1.55 lakh, and RTO Tirupathur recorded Rs 88,050 suspicious Gpay transaction.