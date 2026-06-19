DVAC searches at RTOs across Tamil Nadu yield Rs 37.8L; Rs 6L in Gpay transfer

On the directions of the DVAC Director, officers from the headquarters and the district teams carried out simultaneous checks at transport offices and driving schools acting as intermediaries across 40 locations in the State, an official release said.

The highest single cash seizure of Rs 3.77 lakh was seized at RTO Kallakurichi, followed by Rs 2.31 lakh at the Motor Vehicle Inspector's office in Arakkonam, Ranipet district.