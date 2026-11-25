CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting searches at 11 locations, including residences and rice mills, across Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Wednesday in connection with an alleged paddy shortage in the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).
The case was registered by the Kancheepuram DVAC under Crime No. 7/2026 against Arul Vanitha, Regional Manager, and Jayavel, Assistant Manager (Quality Control), of the TNCSC's Kancheepuram region.
The two officials allegedly colluded with four private rice mill owners, resulting in a shortage of 1,792 metric tonnes of paddy in the paddy procurement fraud.
The alleged shortage caused a financial loss of Rs 10.84 crore to the TNCSC's Kancheepuram region.
Searches are under way at the residences of the officials and the premises of the rice mills linked to the case.