DVAC registers case against ex-minister KN Nehru over Rs 634 crore bribery charges

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against former DMK minister KN Nehru in connection with alleged bribery and corruption in recruitments carried out during his tenure as Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS).
According to Daily Thanthi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier alleged large-scale irregularities in appointments and tender allocations within the MAWS. The agency claimed that corruption amounting to nearly Rs 1,020 crore had taken place through illegal recruitments, tender manipulation and criminal conspiracy.
The ED had submitted evidence to the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that bribes totalling Rs 634 crore were collected for the appointment of 2,538 engineers and officials in the Municipal Administration Department alone. The agency had also urged the state government to register a criminal case and had reportedly sent two separate communications in this regard.
However, no case was registered against Nehru during the previous DMK regime despite the ED's recommendations.
Following the formation of the TVK government, the DVAC has now booked KN Nehru based on the evidence submitted by the Enforcement Directorate. The case has been registered under the directions of DVAC Director A Arun, according to Daily Thanthi.
With the DVAC initiating criminal proceedings, sources indicate that the Enforcement Directorate may also launch a separate case against the former minister under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Further investigation is underway.