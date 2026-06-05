DVAC registers case against ex-minister KN Nehru over Rs 634 crore bribery charges

According to Daily Thanthi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier alleged large-scale irregularities in appointments and tender allocations within the MAWS. The agency claimed that corruption amounting to nearly Rs 1,020 crore had taken place through illegal recruitments, tender manipulation and criminal conspiracy.

The ED had submitted evidence to the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that bribes totalling Rs 634 crore were collected for the appointment of 2,538 engineers and officials in the Municipal Administration Department alone. The agency had also urged the state government to register a criminal case and had reportedly sent two separate communications in this regard.