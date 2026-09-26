DVAC raids DMK MP Annadurai’s Tiruvannamalai residence over 'illegal mining'

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at the residence of DMK Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha MP CN Annadurai in Vengikkal, near Tiruvannamalai, on Thursday.
More than 20 DVAC personnel from Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts conducted searches following allegations of illegal sand excavation to hold a DMK conference.
The search was reportedly based on a complaint filed by Arappor Iyakkam with the DVAC alleging that soil worth more than Rs 8 crore had been illegally excavated from the Malappambadi lake in Tiruvannamalai and used to level land for a recent DMK conference held in the district.
The organisation had alleged violations by Annadurai.