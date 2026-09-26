DVAC raids DMK MP Annadurai’s Tiruvannamalai residence over 'illegal mining'

More than 20 DVAC personnel from Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts conducted searches following allegations of illegal sand excavation to hold a DMK conference.

The search was reportedly based on a complaint filed by Arappor Iyakkam with the DVAC alleging that soil worth more than Rs 8 crore had been illegally excavated from the Malappambadi lake in Tiruvannamalai and used to level land for a recent DMK conference held in the district.

The organisation had alleged violations by Annadurai.