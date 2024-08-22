DVAC raids agriculture office in Ariyalur, seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 4.60 lakh

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths from Ariyalur seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 4.60 lakh from Integrated Agricultural Extension Centre at Keezha Pazhuvur on Wednesday during a surprise raid.

Based on a widespread information about irregularities at Keezha Pazhuvur Agricultural Extension Centre, the DVAC team headed by inspector Kavitha went to the centre on Wednesday and conducted surprise raid in which the team found that the officials were distributing agricultural inputs for higher price than the MRP and fail to hand over the receipts.

When the team searched the centre, they found a sum of Rs 4.60 lakh for which the officials in charge could not produce proper documents.

Subsequently, thet team seized the amount and registered a case against the Assistant Director of Agriculture K Ezhil Rani (47), Manager of Elakurichi Godown Ilaya Kumar (35), IT cell Manager Kalaimathi and godown manager Govindasamy on suspicion. Further investigations are on.