DVAC opposes to hand over charge sheet of ex-minister Vijayabaskar to ED

TIRUCHY: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption sleuths from Pudukottai on Thursday opposed the handling over of the charge sheet related to amassing wealth case of the former Minister C Vijayabaskar and his wife to the Enforcement Directorate.

Former minister C Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya appeared before the Pudukottai Principal District Court on Thursday as the court summoned them to appear before the court in the disproportionate assets case.

While ED officials appealed to get a copy of the charge sheet, the DVAC who were present opposed it and told court that they can allow the ED to go through the copy but they can not be handed over the copy of the charge sheet.

The Principal District Judge Poorna Jaya Anand who heard the plea postponed the hearing to June 12.