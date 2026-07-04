DVAC officials seize Rs 58 lakh at civic offices across Tamil Nadu

The largest cash seizure was from the office of Tuticorin Corporation, amounting to Rs 7.49 lakh. In contrast, the highest GPay transactions, amounting to Rs 5.79 lakh, were recorded at the Tirupathur municipal office.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted surprise inspections at the offices of 41 municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats on July 3, resulting in the seizure of unaccounted money and detection of the UPI transactions, the official said.

The total value of the "suspected unaccounted money" unearthed during the searches amounted to Rs 57.98 lakh.

An investigation is on to determine the sources of the money and also ascertain if it was collected as illegal gratification for providing civic services.

The raids conducted at the Greater Chennai Corporation's zonal offices in Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, and Royapuram, besides in Tambaram,