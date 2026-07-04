DVAC officials seize Rs 58 lakh at civic offices across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The DVAC officials confiscated unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 31.27 lakh and detected Rs 26.7 lakh in UPI transactions during simultaneous searches in the offices of civic bodies across Tamil Nadu, an official said on Saturday.
The largest cash seizure was from the office of Tuticorin Corporation, amounting to Rs 7.49 lakh. In contrast, the highest GPay transactions, amounting to Rs 5.79 lakh, were recorded at the Tirupathur municipal office.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted surprise inspections at the offices of 41 municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats on July 3, resulting in the seizure of unaccounted money and detection of the UPI transactions, the official said.
The total value of the "suspected unaccounted money" unearthed during the searches amounted to Rs 57.98 lakh.
An investigation is on to determine the sources of the money and also ascertain if it was collected as illegal gratification for providing civic services.
The raids conducted at the Greater Chennai Corporation's zonal offices in Kodambakkam, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, and Royapuram, besides in Tambaram,
Surprise inspections were held at the offices of 41 municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats on July 3
Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram and other districts, were initiated following complaints of bribery in the delivery of public services, the official said.
In Theni district, the DVAC officials recovered an unaccounted sum of Rs 91,000 in cash from the Bodinayakanur municipal office, and the search lasted for more than five hours.
A statement said similar raids were conducted in the offices of the civic bodies in Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.
In Kallakurichi district, the DVAC team recovered Rs 1.67 lakh in unaccounted cash during the nearly six-hour-long operation. The civic body commissioner, who was away during the raid, could not enter upon his arrival at the office as the gates were locked to facilitate an unhindered search. The vigilance officials inspected the files at the office.
In Sivaganga district, the DVAC raided the Karaikudi municipal corporation office, recovering Rs 32,000 in unaccounted cash and detecting Rs 15.74 lakh in UPI transactions.
During the operations, the agency officials locked the gate and asked the officers and staff not to leave the premises till the search was completed.