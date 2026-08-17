DVAC issues look-out circular for IPS officer’s brother in Tasmac case

Rathesh Raj, who is the brother of a Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, has been named as one of the seven accused in the case registered by the DVAC in July. The agency has alleged that he functioned as an unauthorised intermediary and exercised undue influence over key decisions in Tasmac.

Investigators strongly believe that Rathesh could have escaped to a foreign country fearing arrest. The DVAC has already arrested at least two persons, including one Mulanoor Karthik, believed to be the head of Karur gang that allegedly operated to extract 'party funds' from bar owners.