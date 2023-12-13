DVAC gets 2-day custody of ED officer

MADURAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Dindigul has been granted a two-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate officer Ankit Tiwari, who was jailed in a bribery case.

The DVAC sought three days of custody of the ED officer before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dindigul on Tuesday, for investigation. Chief Judicial Magistrate J Mohana after hearing granted the custody of the ED officer and directed the DVAC to produce him in the evening of December 14.