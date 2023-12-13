DVAC gets 2-day custody of ED officer

Begin typing your search...

The DVAC sought three days of custody of the ED officer before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dindigul on Tuesday, for investigation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Dec 2023 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-12 21:30:24.0  )
MADURAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Dindigul has been granted a two-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate officer Ankit Tiwari, who was jailed in a bribery case.

The DVAC sought three days of custody of the ED officer before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dindigul on Tuesday, for investigation. Chief Judicial Magistrate J Mohana after hearing granted the custody of the ED officer and directed the DVAC to produce him in the evening of December 14.

