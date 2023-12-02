DVAC-ED standoff: The complainant is Dindigul GH Chief Civil Surgeon

CHENNAI: The complainant in the bribery case against Directorate of Enforcement (ED) official, Ankit Tiwari is Dr T Sureshbabu, Chief civil Surgeon at Dindigul Government Hospital, who approached the state vigilance and anti corruption department after a month of being allegedly hounded by the ED official.

According to Dr Sureshbabu's complaint to the ED, he was demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh by the accused, Ankit Tiwari, who had contacted the doctor through WhatsApp call in the fag end of October. The doctor already faces a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case registered by the DVAC in 2018 and the ED official had summoned the doctor to appear before their office in Madurai for further enquiry in the case.

Subsequently, a bribe of Rs 3 crore was demanded for him to stop pursuing the case and the amount was eventually reduced to Rs 50 lakh. While Dr Suresh Babu paid a first instalment amount of Rs 20 lakh on November 1, he approached the DVAC as the ED official kept on pestering to pay the remaining amount, failing which he threatened to shame him.

The ED official, Ankit Tiwari was caught red handed while accepting the bribe on Friday. He was remanded to 15 days judicial custody by a magistrate in Dindigul on Friday night.