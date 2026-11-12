DVAC doesn’t need approval to probe into book procurement: Madras HC

A division bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi observed, “The purpose of holding an inquiry is only to find out if a crime has been committed. The identification of the offender can be done during investigation. In this case, since it has been conceded that a crime has been committed, we felt that an FIR should be registered forthwith. Since the learned state public prosecutor has undertaken that the DVAC would register an FIR within a few days, we grant them time.”

The bench observed that bound stationery passing for books had been purchased for various public libraries, leading to an expenditure of several million rupees from the public exchequer. It said the alleged scandal could not have been perpetrated without the involvement of officials working in the Directorate of Public Libraries.