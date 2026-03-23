DVAC books Drugs Control official, wife for 121% increase in wealth

Karthikeyan, who joined as a Drug Inspector in 1999, was serving as the joint director of Drugs Control when he came under the radar of anti-corruption cops. He was also holding the position of director (in charge) from June 1, 2025.

In July, Karthikeyan was arrested for demanding and accepting a Rs 25,000 bribe from a Vellore-based soap manufacturing business to clear a government licence application.

In the recent case, DVAC officials assessed the assets accumulated by Karthikeyan and Hemalatha in the period between January 1, 2020, and July 31, 2025.