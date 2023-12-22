DVAC arrests woman cop, agent for taking bribe from rice smuggler

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Wednesday caught a woman head constable and her mediator for receiving Rs 10,000 as bribe from a rice smuggler in Salem.

Police said Thangaraj (34) from Nazhikalpatti in Salem was booked two months ago by Civil Supplies CID sleuths for smuggling rice. Since then, he mended his ways and abstained from smuggling.

Meanwhile, Salem district Civil Supplies CID head constable Prabavathi insisted Thangaraj resume rice smuggling and pay her a bribe of Rs 10,000 every month to carry out the illegal activity.

Acting on a tip off from Thangaraj, the DVAC sleuths laid a trap to nab the cop. Police said Thangaraj gave Rs 10,000 to Kumaresan, a middleman deputed by the cop to receive the amount.

The DVAC cops nabbed Prabavathi red handed when she took the bribe amount from Kumaresan. They both were arrested, remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Salem prison.