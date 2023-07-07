Begin typing your search...

DVAC arrests Tirupur DEO for taking bribe from block officer in Nambiyur

Police said Amutha had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 and received Rs 5,000 as first installment for issuing headmaster regularisation order alone to Sridevi, Block Educational Officer.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 July 2023 10:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-06 22:15:44.0  )
DVAC arrests Tirupur DEO for taking bribe from block officer in Nambiyur
COIMBATORE: The DVAC sleuths on Thursday arrested District Educational Officer (Tirupur South) Amutha for receiving a bribe of Rs 5,000 from Block Educational Officer in Nambiyur to issue headmaster regularisation order, sanction the selection grade pay and as well as arrears. Police said Amutha had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 and received Rs 5,000 as first installment for issuing headmaster regularisation order alone to Sridevi, Block Educational Officer. Acting on a tip, the DVAC sleuths set up a trap and nabbed the official, when she received the bribe amount from the complainant. Further inquiries are on.

DTNEXT Bureau

