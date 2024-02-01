Duraimurugan slams uploading of his old video flaying Cong

VELLORE: The DMK is yet to start talks on seat sharing with its alliance partners. Only the Congress had met the DMK on this issue, said Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan. He interacted with reporters at Ponnai anaicut where he was reviewing ongoing work on a Rs 19.46 crore bridge across the river as part of the state government’s “Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril” scheme on Wednesday.

When asked about social media post about his statement that he was not bothered if the Congress failed to join the alliance, incensed Minister Duraimurugan said uploading on social media an interaction with reporters prior to the 2019 parliamentary polls only revealed the impotence of the uploaders.

His statement then was that his party was not bothered if the Congress failed to join the alliance. Asked if it would affect votes for the alliance, he quipped, “only if they have votes (‘irunthaal thane’ in Tamil).”

On INDI Alliance he said no final decision had been reached on the partners as many would join or leave at present. An alliance would be formed taking into account such actions, he added.

On the Mekadatu issue, he said even if the Karnataka government took photos of the site, created a sketch and readied a DPR the state was not bothered, as finally, the TN government had to accept it and if the state government refused to accept it, nothing would take place on the ground.