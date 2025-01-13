Duraimurugan slams Guv Ravi for calling CM Stalin 'arrogant'

CHENNAI: The war of words between Governor RN Ravi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government continued on Monday with state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan calling the governor 'arrogant', as reported by Maalaimalar.

Stepping up the ruling party's onslaught against Ravi for refusing to deliver his speech in the State Assembly in protest of the rendering of the national anthem at the end, Duraimurugan reiterated that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had not broken any tradition.

"For a long time, it has been the custom to sing 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu' at the start of the Assembly session and the national anthem when it ends. The Governor had an issue with this and called our Chief Minister arrogant. But in reality, he is the one who is arrogant," quipped the minister who is also Leader of the House. Duraimurugan made the comment while inaugurating a government exhibition in Vellore on Monday.

On January 6, Ravi left the Assembly without delivering the customary address. The Raj Bhavan later said that the Governor had left 'in deep anguish' as the national anthem wasn't played.

Chiding the Governor for not choosing not to read the government address, Chief Minister MK Stalin had said it was childish of him to do so.

On Saturday (Jan 11), the Chief Minister while winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address, said that as per Article 176 of the Constitution, the Governor has to deliver his address to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the session. "But he appears to be keen on violating the rules in a planned manner," Stalin said.