Duraimurugan reviews smart city works in Vellore Corporation limit

VELLORE: Various smart city development works continuing for long in Vellore Corporation limit should be completed at the earliest and no extension should be given to contractors, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan instructed officials at a review meeting on Wednesday.

He ordered officials to first complete pending drain works and then lay roads wherever necessary otherwise it would lead to fresh digging of roads. With the northeast monsoon likely to set in next month, he advised Corporation officials to ensure that all drain channels were desilted to stagnation and inundation of low-lying areas.

Referring to water supply works under the Amrut scheme, he asked officials to ensure that supply lines were properly checked before water was released. Leakage/breakage identified at any location should be attended to immediately he added.

He also ordered officials to insist households to segregate daily waste before handing over to the cleanliness workers as it would be easy to send the final sediment to cement factories. Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, MP DM Kadir Anand, MLAs P Karthikeyan and AP Nandakumar, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, deputy mayor Sunil Kumar and Corporation Commissioner P Rathinasamy attended the meeting.