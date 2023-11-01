Duraimurugan likens K’taka govt’s adamancy to enemy-like attitude

CHENNAI: State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday said that Tamil Nadu would approach the Supreme Court, if the Cauvery Water Management Authority fail to insist the Karnataka government to release 16,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) daily for 15 days to ensure the due share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“We have asked for 16,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days. But, the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, which held a meeting on Monday, recommended the Karnataka government to release 2,600 cusecs. We will appeal to the CWMA that will convene a meeting in Delhi on November 3 to release 16,000 cusecs of water. If justice is not delivered there, we will take a legal course of action and file a case in the SC,” the Minister told reporters.

Expressing disappointment over the functioning of CWRC and the lethargic approach of the Union government over the issue, he said it was not functioning properly. He also slammed the Karnataka government that it was acting like an “enemy state” and not releasing the due share of water to TN.

“No government in Karnataka had acted like this. They are acting as if they want to pick a war with an enemy country. And they are thinking that we are requesting for the water and they fail to understand the verdict of the nation’s top court over the issue. It is not good for democracy and federal structure of the nation,” he said alluding Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s firm stand against releasing Cauvery water to TN.

Citing the Supreme Court verdict, the Karnataka government had to release 140 tmc of water between June 1 to October 26. However, it discharged only 56.4 tmc till date. Tamil Nadu is yet to receive its due share of 83.705 tmc of water for the period. As per the prorate base, they have to release 13.03 tmc. Nonetheless, they released only 3.41 tmc so far.