Duraimurugan lays foundation for 3 projects worth Rs 46 cr in Vellore

VELLORE: Water resources minister Duraimurugan on Friday laid the foundation stones for three infrastructure projects worth Rs.46.80 crore in the district. As part of the initiatives, a 2.50-kilometre long road will be built from Thazhayattam to Sempalli on the right bank of the Kaundanya river at a cost of Rs.30.19 crore.

The second project envisages provisioning a road ground level causeway estimated at Rs.13.70 crore across the Kaundanya river near the Gangaiamman temple. One finished, the causeway with 17 sluices will reduce congestion during peak hours near the Kamaraj bridge, which is the only access to both sides of the town from the other at present, to a large extend.

The third scheme seeks to provide on the right bank of the Kaundanya mahanadhi at a cost of Rs.2.91 crore. District ollector P Kumaravel Pandian, MLAs AP Nanda Kumar and Amulu Vijayan and officials were present.