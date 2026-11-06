Duraimurugan issues apology for granddaughter's Vedic wedding

In a statement on Friday, Duraimurugan explained the circumstances that led to the Vedic wedding. He said his granddaughter, who had studied abroad, told him she was in love with someone from another caste and wanted the wedding conducted by priests with Sanskrit chants.

"I had to accept my granddaughter's wish due to her insistence. I apologise that priests conducted the wedding. No one needs to make this a political issue or turn it into a subject of debate," Duraimurugan said.