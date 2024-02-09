Duraimurugan inaugurates housing scheme worth Rs 42.56 cr in Katpadi

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Feb 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-08 22:30:40.0  )
Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan inaugurated a total of 400 houses built under the urban habitat and housing development scheme

VELLORE: Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan inaugurated a total of 400 houses built under the urban habitat and housing development scheme at an estimated Rs 42.56 crore at Karigiri in Katpadi taluk on Thursday.

Meant for the poor the individual house cost was Rs 10.64 lakh which included State government subsidy of Rs 7 lakh, central government subsidy of Rs 1.50 lakh and the beneficiary’s share of Rs 2.14 lakh, officials said.

400 houses were in 7 clusters with each having ground plus three floors.

Duraimurugan also distributed government largesse to 154 beneficiaries estimated at Rs 74 crore, officials added.

Those present on the occasion incuded collector VR Subbulaxmi, district panchayat chief M Babu, Katpadi panchayat union chairman V Velmurugan, Vellore Corporation mayor Sujatha Ananda Kumar and deputy mayor M Sunil Kumar.

