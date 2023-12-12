Duraimurugan holds review meeting to assess damage caused by cyclone

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan held a review meeting with senior officials of the department on Monday to assess the damages to reservoirs, tanks, and waterbodies, in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts due to Cyclone Michaung.

He directed the officials to prepare a detailed report regarding the damage caused by the cyclone to the waterbodies and carriageway of rivers such as Kosasthalaiyar river to submit to the central monitoring committee visiting the districts by December 13.

He also reviewed the present water storage level in reservoirs, including Puzhal, Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, and Pondi. Additional Chief Secretary of the department Sandeep Saxena and senior officials of the department attended the meeting.